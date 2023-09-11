BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Some of us need to take time to just breathe and be present. Handled Healing in Bismarck offers a wide range of classes such as guided meditations. These are classes that are not only beneficial to adults but also for children as well.

“It teaches them to look within, ‘how are your feeling inside?’, ‘where do you feel heavy?’, ‘where do you feel achy?’, ‘where do you feel sore?’, ‘where are your muscles cramping up?”…that’s where your are storing those emotions,” said Jazmin Gensrich, owner and CEO of Handled Healing. “We work the emotions out.”

This process is all about controlling emotions, calming oneself more, and being present in the moment, and it is tailored to each client, even those with busy minds.

“We keep the lights low, we usually have music playing in the background and whoever is facilitating it talks you through it and we have you focus on certain things…either the tone of the music, tone of my voice, the senses that you’re feeling. As you’re coming to that, it does slow the mind a lot and it’s easier when you are focusing on the one piece,” said Gensrich.

By making meditation a regular part of your life, you will feel a lot more relaxed and find that you are able to handle stress in a much better way. Some of your aches and pains may also disappear with the release of stress you are holding in.

Learn more about Handled Healing online.