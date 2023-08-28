DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) A big conference, focused on those who protect and serve the community, is happening soon. The 2023 Law Enforcement Administrative Support Conference (LEAS) will be held in Dickinson on September 27th and 28th.

The theme for this year’s conference is communication. There will be speakers focusing on effective communication and dealing with difficult people and situations. There will also be break-out sessions on guns, de-escalation, and how to market the agency.

“Our mission revolves around providing relevant training and network platforms for personal and professional growth for law enforcement administrative support”, said Melinda Padilla Lynch, Founder and Director of Law Enforcement Administrative. “We encompass North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, and Wyoming. We aim to strengthen the whole ecosystem of law enforcement.”

