BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Krav Maga is an Israeli form of martial arts that was developed for the Israel Defense Forces. It combines several different martial arts into one and focuses on real-life scenarios and situations when self-defense comes into play. It also provides a great workout.

“We have classes for adults and kids,” said Tyler Bay from Bis-Man Krav Maga. “As for fitness level, you don’t have to be in the gym every day, we will get you to that point.”

If you are considering a workout like this, but not sure if it is for you, Bis-Man Krav Maga offers a free trial class, so you are able to see what it is all about without a financial commitment. They always have more advanced students there to lend extra help for the beginner classes. This ensures that nobody is standing around alone, unsure of what they are supposed to do. The beginner classes also don’t jump right into full contact either. They do a lot of pad training to build up to real contact with another person.

Krav Maga gives you a good workout while providing the real-life self-defense skills everybody should have. You can learn more about the classes at Bis-Man Krav Maga here. For videos and updates, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.