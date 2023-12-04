BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) – Rocket Dog Running is a new business in Mandan that offers indoor exercise for dogs.

Loralie Saville and Ross Bendewald are co-owners of Rocket Dog Running in Mandan. They had inspiration for the idea after seeing a similar company in Arizona. Instead of providing walking relief from extreme heat, Loralie says their business can provide indoor exercise away from the extreme cold.

“Winter weather being the way it is, it is tough to get your dog adequate exercise,” said Loralie Saville.

Loralie says a lot of behavioral issues with dogs are a result of lack of exercise, so getting your dog adequately exercised is really important, especially in the winter months.

The slat mills are self-propelled so the dogs can run or walk at a speed they are comfortable with and take breaks when needed.

You can either bring your dog to run on the slat mills at their business location, or they can bring their heated trailer to a client’s home.

“Basically we can set up a time for an initial visit. We can get together with the dogs, and just see how they do. Once we figure out, where we are with that, we can figure out how often, and how necessary it is to run them,” said Ross Bendewald.

Savannah is a mix that is available for adoption through the Central Dakota Humane Society. George is Loralie’s dog which shows how much energy can be exerted on the slat mills.

