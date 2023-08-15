BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) It’s almost back-to-school time, but remember it is still summer, and leaving room to play is still important. Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC) is hosting Park N’ Party on August 17 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This back-to-school parking lot party, at their East Broadway location in Bismarck, will feature food trucks, vendors, kids activities, cookies, and puppies and kittens from Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

Those attending are encouraged to help support both Furry Friends and DCAC by downloading a Bingo Card that is filled with items that the nonprofits need. If you bring in a bingo card with the items on it you’ll be entered into a drawing for $50. Download a copy of the event Bingo Card here.

Follow Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center on Facebook and check out their website for more information.