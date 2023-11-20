BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The Santa Run celebrates its 10th anniversary run this year. You don’t even need to have your own Santa suit because everyone who registers gets one in their race packet.

“We want everybody to run in a Santa suit because part of the thing about a running program is that when we put on our running clothes, everybody is on a level playing field. You don’t know who’s in recovery or what struggles they’re facing. We’re all just runners,” said Dave Reich, The Santa Run organizer.

The race initially started because Reich was running and started getting articles about different programs that were using running to help people maintain sobriety and stay law-abiding. So he thought ‘Why don’t we do that here?’.

To celebrate their 10th anniversary, organizers are bringing in the national champion snow sculpting team from Fargo to build a gigantic Santa-themed snow sculpture, which will be on display in front of the Heritage Center.

Register for the Santa Run and learn more on The Santa Run website.