MANDAN, ND (KXNET) There is a lot of summer left to build reading habits. SPARK (Simple, Play-based Activities and Resources for Kids) at the Morton Mandan Public Library is a summer reading program for children ages 0-5. Each session includes a story time and activities intended to spark imagination and build social skills.

Each session is also based on a different theme. The remaining themes this summer are Animals and Their Homes, Let’s Do Art, and Building Stories.

The Summer SPARK program will also be offered in Spanish. Janet Bassingthwaite says the Mortan Mandan Public Library wanted to offer this extension of the SPARK program to reach the Spanish community living in the 701. She encourages non-Spanish speakers to attend as way to learn a new language.

The first Spanish SPARK session will take place July 12th at 4:00 p.m. at the Morton Mandan Public Library.

For more information visit Mandan Little Learners events page or the Morton Mandan Public Library events page on Facebook.