MANDAN, ND (KXNET) Heat House is opening this Friday and is the only infrared studio in Mandan.

“I do want to clarify this isn’t like red light therapy. This isn’t like the damp sauna heat. This is actually a dry heat, completely safe. It warms your body from the inside out. So it’s giving you the direct effect like you’re standing in the sun but you’re not getting all the harmful rays from the sun,” said Kelli Breuer.

The Heat House will offer a variety of classes including HIIT workouts, circuit training, weightlifting, yoga, barre, and low-impact classes in the two-studio facility.

“The nice thing about that is it helps with the benefits of muscle recovery after exercising. It helps increase your calories that you burn. You can probably expect to burn at least 600 some calories for a class,” said Cara Jahner.

Jahner and Breuer wanted to support people in their health journeys. And felt like it was needed in Mandan. “It was something that we were really passionate about, staying in Mandan. I’m from Mandan. I wanted to keep it there,” said Breuer.

