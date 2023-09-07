BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) With farmer’s markets and gardens peak season coming to a close, plenty of fresh produce is still available. But what if you want to save some of that produce for later? Ace Hardware in Bismarck has options to do just that…in the kitchen side of the hardware store. The store is overflowing with canning supplies.
“Canning season is in full swing,” said Sam Hinz, Store Manager at Ace Hardware North in Bismarck. “We’ve got tons of stuff. We’ve got so many jars…regular-mouth, wide-mouth, big half-gallon jars, big full-gallon jars. I’ve got canners, regular water bath canners, and pressure canners. I have jar wrenches.”
If you still need some produce to can for the off-season, the Bismarck-Mandan Farmer’s Market meets in Ace Hardware North’s parking lot on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday through October.