BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Fishing is a popular hobby in North Dakota, and Dakota Tackle in Bismarck is one must-stop for fishing enthusiasts. They have all the gear you need to pick up before hitting the water including their own line of tackle that can be customized to your preference.

“We are one of five in America, to my knowledge, that has the lure building equipment like we have,” said Dakota Tackle owner, Wade Anderson.

The shop also carries many of the products you need for maintaining and cleaning your fishing reels and rods, boats, and trailers.

“We are a complete tackle shop with a fly department, too,” said Anderson.

