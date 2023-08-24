BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Many people strive to keep their homes organized and clean, but sometimes it seems like an impossible task. That’s where a business like Organize with Lexi comes in.

Organize with Lexi is a home organizing business, specializing in helping busy families get things organized, and decluttered, and helps implement systems that families can use to maintain that throughout the year. No matter how big or small the project, the business always starts with a consultation, either in person or over Facetime. In doing so, a plan can be put together.

“Once you get a good system in place, it can stick”, said Lexi Nichols, professional organizer and owner of Organize with Lexi.

Even keeping track of all the cute artwork and schoolwork your kids bring home can be overwhelming. There are always the questions of “what should I keep?” and “where should I store it?” Organize with Lexi offers a solution to those questions. They are currently offering back-to-school memory boxes, with the children’s names emblazoned on the boxes. These are great for organizing your kid’s schoolwork and artwork that you might want to keep forever. They include spaces for every school year, from pre-school through college.

Visit Organize with Lexi online for more information.