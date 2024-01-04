BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Most homeowners know how difficult it can be to let go of valuables. Do you sell it? Do you donate it? Do you throw it away? That’s where Tammy Siems with Memory Keepers can help.

“I started helping people like downsize, organize. I’ve helped hoarders. I just love helping the elderly because you know I understand where they’re coming from,” said Siems.

Memory Keepers works with clients who are getting ready to move into a nursing home, a smaller home, and even after loved ones have passed to organize and go through their belongings.

“I started helping people like downsize, organize. I’ve helped hoarders. I just love helping the elderly because you know I understand where they’re coming from. You know, I understand that they don’t want to get rid of the things. These are things they collected for the last 60-70 years and it’s hard to get rid of. So I work with them to make them understand where these items are gonna go. We donate a lot and I let them know where it was donated to which makes them feel better. We sell items that are of worth and they get a percentage of course and I get a small percentage. But I want to be able to help the people downsize.”

Seims always takes the time to sit down with her clients to make a connection.

“Makes my heart just swell because they need somebody. And there just aren’t a lot of people out there that are willing to sit with them and go through their life, items that they collected throughout their whole life. It’s just so inspiring and I love it. Because to watch their faces knowing that I’m not just going to come in there and throw everything in the garbage. That actually we’re going to have a purpose for their items,” she said.

Learn more about Memory Keepers here.