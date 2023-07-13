BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Summertime is prime time for grilling, but you want to make sure you are feasting on your favorite foods safely. Washing your hands and avoiding cross-contamination by putting your cooked food on a clean plate are two ways to ensure your food is safe. Dr. Julie Garden-Robinson, NDSU Extension Food and Nutrition Specialist, added that discarding leftover marinade and using a food thermometer can also prevent food-borne sickness.

According to USDA, burgers should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees. Chicken and other poultry should be cooked to 165 degrees, and steak should be cooked to at least 145 degrees.

Meat doesn’t need to be the only thing cooking on your grill. Grilled fruits and vegetables can also be a great addition to your barbecue.

“Peaches are great on the grill,” said Garden-Robinson.

Visit NDSU Extension online for food tips, recipes, and more.