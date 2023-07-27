BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) How often do you clean your grill? Do you know how to properly clean your grill?

According to Josh Peshek of Smokin’ Steel Grills in Bismarck, the first step to cleaning your grill is to vacuum and clean out the ash and debris from the bottom. This provides crucial airflow to ensure proper heating. After that is complete, you also want to clean the grate. If using a grill brush, you should always rinse off the grates after doing so. This makes sure that any bristles that may have fallen off don’t end up in your food.

