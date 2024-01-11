MANDAN, ND (KXNET) Keeping up with laundry can be quite a chore on it’s own and one business is ready to help lighten the load. Olivia Kuntz owner of Scrubbing Bubbles Cleaning offers a laundry add-on for her clients. They do your laundry, using your detergent, your washer and dryer, and then put it away for you.

“If you want us to hang it, if you want us to put it away in drawers, you just have to tell us and then we will do it. We do color coordinating. We do socks and sock drawers and t-shirts in the t-shirt drawers. Or if you want it hung, then we would hang it too,” Kuntz said.

If preferred, they can instead take your laundry to wash at their location.

Scrubbing Bubbles Cleaning also offers both commercial and residential cleaning and organizing services. Kuntz recently opened a storefront in Mandan with bath bombs, hand soaps, towels, and slippers.

“We’re open from nine to five, Monday through Friday,” said Kuntz.

Learn more about Scrubbing Bubbles online and follow them on Instagram for updates.