BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) There are many options to protect and preserve your favorite pieces of furniture. Randy Staigle with Bill’s Upholstery says most of the pieces he refurbishes has sentimental value to somebody. With older furniture, the frame is going to be built really solid making older pieces the perfect candidate to reupholster.

Staigle said, “I break everything down. I pull out all the old staples and take it right down to the frame. So I’m pretty much starting from nothing. Some of the foam can be used over. But sometimes we have to replace some of that.”

Staigle’s dad started the company in 1975. He started working full-time in 1998, and took over the company in 2001. Staigle mainly reupholsters furniture but also redoes car seats, motorcycle seats and boat seats.

“Most of the boat stuff and like classic car stuff, I like to get on the schedule now to make sure that I have time to get it done before summer starts,” said Staigle.

