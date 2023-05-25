BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) If you’re a wine lover, you may have a wine rack, a wine fridge, or even a wine cellar. There are a lot of places you can store your wine, But which storage option is the best for it?

The Studio 701 team went straight to a professional. Allan Fuller, owner of Vintner’s Winery in Bismarck says the best place to store wine is in a room where the temperature stays consistent. “Wine likes consistent temperature, and if it’s corked, it needs to lay on the side. The wine keeps the cork wet and that’s the integrity of your seal. If it can stay in the box, that’s good because it’s dark, that’s good for wine. Dark, consistent temperature,” Fuller added.

Why keep wine bottles on their side?

“You’re doing that to keep the cork damp so it doesn’t dry out. If it dries out, air will infiltrate in the bottle and your air will oxidize. Basically about the same as leaving the metal outside. It rusts it, it’s not pretty anymore. The wine is kind of like that but the taste goes bad it starts leaning, it’ll turn into vinegar if you leave it long enough,” said Allan.

He also recommends to drink wine within 3 to 5 years.

Check out Vintner’s Winery online for more information on their selection and location. Allan says there are many local builders in the area who can help with the creation of a wine cellar.