BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Severe weather is almost a sure thing in the 701. During the summertime, storms with extreme wind and hail are not uncommon. Those weather phenomena can potentially cause damage to your home.

Grant Barnum from ABC Seamless says that, after a storm, you should walk around the exterior of your home, checking for dents on your gutters and chips in the paint, along with noting any obvious damage, such as holes in your siding. If you notice anything out of the ordinary, he recommends that you call your insurance agent. They will send out an adjuster to assess and approve the damage coverage. After that, you can contact a contractor to come out and repair the damage.

Barnum also highly suggests hiring local contractors so that if another issue arises, you can contact them to come out to fix it. He also said to make sure they are licensed and insured. Doing so removes your homeowner’s insurance liability if somebody gets hurt on the job.

Barnum notes that some preventative measures can be taken that can lessen the damage from storms. Installing a Class 4 impact-rated steel roof can prevent most damage from hail or falling debris and high winds. The same goes for steel siding. It can dent but it won’t get broken up or littered with holes like vinyl siding does after severe hail.

