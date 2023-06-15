NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) Hot summers and cold winters require us to use a lot of energy to stay comfortable. We run our air conditioners during the summer and heaters during the winter. However, doing this means higher energy bills. There are a few things you can do to help keep your energy bill on the lower side while still maintaining comfort in your home.

Tony Grindberg from Xcel Energy visited the show to share a couple of tips to keep your home comfortable. First, he says to install a programmable thermostat so that your air conditioner isn’t necessarily running constantly. He also recommends keeping interior doors open to allow more air circulation as well as utilizing fans. He adds that closing drapes and blinds during the day can help keep the heat from coming in through windows.

