BISMARCK, ND (KNXET) As we head into fall, you might think it’s time to take a break from gardening, but it’s never too early to prepare for next year’s blooms. Now is the time to prepare your lawn.

“August to mid-August becomes a time where you can do fertilizer applications. Mid-August to Mid-September is a great time for seeding or overseeding”, said Kevin Hollatz, a horticulturist with Legacy Landscaping and Garden Hike. “The reason being, the soil temperatures are warm and so the lawn responds very quickly to the seeding.”

You still have several weeks if you want to clean up and prune some of your shrubs, bushes, and trees. Pruning stimulates new growth, typically lateral growth, helping to create a thicker, bushy-looking plant. Hollatz says that you want to wait for a hard frost before you do that. So he recommends that time will likely be toward the end of October. He adds that it is important to know your shrub and when to prune it. Some can be cut back drastically and grow back, but some won’t. Photo courtesy of Garden Hike YouTube

As fall and winter roll around, gardeners enter the planning phase. This is the time to plan out what will be planted in the spring and some even start doing that indoors. It is also a good time to get in touch with professionals who can help you design your dream garden in the springtime.

