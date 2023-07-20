BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The quality of your grill matters almost as much as the quality of what you are grilling. Nine years ago, Josh Peshek started Smokin’ Steel Grills after looking for a hobby to do on his off days from the Bismarck Fire Department. His uncle was into barbecue competitions and talked him into trying barbecuing as a hobby.

Peshek started with a pellet grill he bought online and when he was looking to upgrade to his second grill, he wanted to be able to touch and see it. Local options of high-quality, USA-made pellet grills were limited, and he eventually came across the Pitts & Spitts brand while in Texas and was blown away. It was at that point that he talked to the company and asked to start selling them in the 701.

“These things are hand-welded, and you can tell the quality difference when you feel them,” said Peshek. “With it being heavier, it helps with heat retention and heat dispersion,” said Peshek.

