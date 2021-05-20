Home Improvement: What Fertilizer Fits Needs for your Lawn

A Minot cosmetologist's effort to limit the governor's authority to close businesses through executive order during an emergency has been rebuffed by the North Dakota Supreme Court.

In an opinion handed down Thursday morning, the court said Governor Doug Burgum, "did not exceed the statutory authority delegated to him" and that the cosmetologist failed to adequately support her challenge to the constitutionality of the executive order that closed, among other businesses, her hair salon during the pandemic.