BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Scam artists are out there. Contractor scams are just one form. Typically what happens with these types of scams is that a “contractor” will come out and get money up front or even start a project, but never finish it and then disappear, oftentimes costing the victim thousands of dollars.

Chad Leier from Arrow Service Team said to make sure they are legit by getting references and calling the company, even reputable ones, directly, not just relying on somebody going door to door.

“We had our business impersonated about a month and a half ago,” said Leier. “We started getting callbacks on somebody else’s work.”

He added that the Secretay of State’s website has a lot of information on businesses, including addresses and other contact information. Leier also said that researching a company’s website, avoiding fast-sell tactics, and staying away from those who will only accept cash or prepaid credit cards as payment can go a long way in protecting yourself.

Visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website for more tips.

