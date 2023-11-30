MINOT, ND (KXNET) There’s something magical about dark nights and twinkling Christmas lights. Putting up those lights properly for people to enjoy takes more than just effort, but also an educated guess.

“Estimating the amount of lights you need for a tree is very difficult, it’s not quite a science, it’s more of an art in most cases,” said Derek Hackett of Pretty Lights. “We’re going to use a lot more lights than an average person would that might want to just trunk wrap eight feet in the air.”

He adds that many people underestimate the quantity of lights they should put out. He said that when figuring out how many lights you want on a tree or bush, you should probably double that number.

Pretty Lights can be hired to install lights in Bismarck, Minot, and Whitefish, MT and surrounding areas. When hired, they not only install your lights, but they also provide the lights for you and any maintenance that is required of them. After the holiday season is over, their team comes out and removes the lights. They also offer removal services if you chose to install the lights yourself.

Visit Pretty Lights website for more information and to schedule an estimate to have lights installed.