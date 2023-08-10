BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Pollen, pets, and smoke from this summer’s wildfires can make the air quality unbearable for some. However, some products can help improve your home’s air quality.

H.A. Thompson & Sons has multiple air purification products that improve indoor air quality. A PIP Unit is meant for smaller areas and simply plugs into a wall outlet. The Reme Halo is a whole home air purifying system and is also good for businesses. It installs into the ductwork of your home. The largest unit is the Rapid Recovery Unit. This is a great option to quickly purify large areas such as a ballroom or conference room. These are also commonly used in hotels to clean out rooms.

“It’s important to know that you are breathing clean air, that’s filtrated and safe for you in your own home,” said Scott Mann from H.A. Thompson & Sons.

