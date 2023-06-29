BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Trees can add curb appeal to your home however, not all trees and shrubs are allowed on boulevards. Before you start planting trees in the city of Bismarck, you are required to follow city ordinances.

Christy Ames-Davis from the City of Bismarck Forestry Division said that Bismarck has a program called Partners in Planting created to guide and help residents with tree planting and can even help with costs.

The first step is to contact the city for a permit if you want to plant trees on your boulevard.

With that initial contact, the city will come out and mark where and let you know what kind of tree you can plant. The city will then also split the cost of a tree, up to $100 back per tree or $700 per property.

Visit the city’s website for more information on Partners in Planting and planting trees.