MINOT, ND (KXNET) Gaining popularity in recent years, spruce tops are a way that you can get a little bit of holiday decor on your doorstep without having to put a full-grown tree there.

“Usually you can use evergreen cuttings to kind of make them into a nice little pot, add your own little personal flair to it, and the great thing about them too is they will last beyond Christmas too,” said Rob Emerson with Lowe’s Garden Center in Minot.

Multiple greens can be used to create a spruce top. Lowe’s Garden Center offers pre-made spruce tops that are ready to take home. They also have spruce top kits available.

“If you want to make your own, we’ve got everything that you need,” Emerson said.

Spruce tops are not just a Christmas decoration, with the long North Dakota winters, your spruce top can potentially last into March.

“It’s a nice little bit of greenery out on your door in those cold winter months.”

