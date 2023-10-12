MINOT, ND (KXNET) The Market on 4th in Minot has so many home decor items that are perfect to help make your home look and smell good for fall. It is a gem in the Magic City that you need to see.

“In the fall, we kind of transition from the summer decor and move more into cozy things. We have different blankets. Obviously, pumpkins are a big thing in North Dakota, so we bring in a couple of different pumpkin decor, that’s an easy way to just add a little bit of fall to your home,” said Kelsey Stone, owner of The Market on 4th. “We try to carry a variety of different ways to cozy up your house for the fall season.”

The shop also carries a variety of food items along with the home decor. They carry beer bread mixes, dip mixes, and charcuterie boards, along with several Pride of Dakota items.

In addition to food and home decor, they offer DIY kits, craft camps for kids, and workshops that are great options for a girl’s night out and date nights.

