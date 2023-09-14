BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) There are so many savings you can get when shopping at a thrift store, and it isn’t just clothing where you can find those savings. Decorating for the different seasons and holidays, in particular, can be expensive. 2nd Chances Thrift Center in Bismarck has hundreds of seasonal and holiday decorations in stock, including one-of-a-kind items. And all of these items come with a very affordable price tag.

For those looking to get rid of home decor items that they no longer want to put out, donating to a store like 2nd Chances is a great option. They accept donations Wednesday through Friday. Donating to and buying from 2nd Chances also helps a good cause, North Dakota Adult and Teen Challenge.

“Our main goal is to help people who have addiction,” said Carolyn Schumacher, Assistant Manager at 2nd Chances Thrift Center.

