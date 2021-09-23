Tips for baby-proofing your home

Oil and gas industry leaders, as well as lawmakers, gathered this in Watford City.Speakers at this year's North Dakota Petroleum Council's 40th meeting included: MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox, Governor Burgum, and Former U-S Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke.

Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's served as a Congressman for Montana, but Zinke's family is originally from McClusky and Lincoln, ND. He says Montanans and North Dakotans share the same culture as well as challenges, and so they are aligned in what they face, particularly oil and gas regulations.