NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) It isn’t summertime in the 701 without bugs and mosquitos. Getting bit can be bothersome, and many people use chemicals to prevent this from happening. However, there are natural ways that you can prevent bites without putting chemicals on your skin.

Gardening with intention is a pleasant way to naturally keep bugs and mosquitos away from your outdoor spaces. The plants that have this effect smell wonderful to people, but mosquitos tend to stay away. So it is a win-win for those who like to spend time in their yard. A few examples of plants that you can easily put around your house that have this effect are citronella, lemongrass, lemon thyme, lavender, or Mabel Gray geranium.

See a more complete list of plants that naturally repel mosquitos here.

