“Just, you know, asking questions, what you like. Do you like rustic? You know, because every wood’s got its own characteristic to it and you kind of have to like it if you want something different,” said Steve from Dakota Millwork.

They offer custom casing, baseboards, arch moldings, shiplap, stair caps, and much more.

“If we can get our hands on the wood, we can make something for you.”

“I did have a couple come in that they wanted to put new trim in their house, and they were like, we don’t know what to do. So they brought a piece of wood flooring and that they had just put in. And I looked at the flooring and it was a rustic white oak floor. I had some rustic white oak lumber. Lumber showed there to them, build up a little piece so they could put some stand on, see what they thought, and they fell in love with it,” said Steve.

“So they mixed a little bit of stuff together because they didn’t replace the doors. They had oak doors that would stay in this golden color of this arched casing, but they got the rustic oak and stand it really close. And when they bonded it together looked beautiful,” said Steve.

