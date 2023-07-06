BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Window tinting can provide many benefits, and it’s not just for vehicles. Jeff Fremming, from Bis-Man Window Tinting, said that the number one reason for tinting home windows is to help reject the heat from outside. Tinting can also reduce the glare on TVs and computer screens and adds privacy to your home.

This isn’t just a gimmick. Fremming brings a meter to show customers the before and after temperature near their windows.

“A lot of the time I can reduce the heat by 20 degrees”, said Fremming. “That’s a wow factor.”

“A lot of people that live by the river have a wall full of windows, and they keep the shades down. They can’t enjoy the views, and they never knew that by putting some window tint on, they could still allow some natural daylight and enjoy the view too,” Fremming added.

