BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The leaves are changing and will soon fall on the ground. This autumn, Ace Hardware can help make your yard cleanup a bit easier. Of course, there are the basics, rakes, and bags, but there are also ways to step it up a notch.

One interesting product Ace sells is a Toro leaf blower that you can reverse the configuration on to create a vacuum to suck up the leaves. This particular device also has add-ons that make chores like cleaning out gutters a simple task.

Also available is a hose attachment that allows you to wash out your gutters with water, from the ground. For those that still want to manually handle the leaves with just rakes and bags, you can still pick up Bear Claws to ensure all the leaves in your pile get picked up neatly.

Visit Ace Hardware North or South in Bismarck to find all the yardwork supplies that help you work smarter, not harder.