From the buttes to the amphitheater, there is so much to do and see in Medora. However, taking inquisitive kids to visit might lead to lots of questions about the history of Medora. There are a lot of ways to learn the history of the western North Dakota destination, but sometimes it is explained in a way that is hard for younger children to understand.

Bismarck artist and author Linda Donlin experienced that firsthand after taking her eight-year-old granddaughter, Ava, to Medora. Her granddaughter was filled with questions about the historical figures and tried to explain in “layman’s terms” so she could understand, but it didn’t work well. At that point, she decided that, together with her grandchildren, they would put together a book for middle school kids and families about Medora, “The Magic of Medora”.

“The Magic of Medora” is filled with Donlin’s illustrations and is written in Theodore Roosevelt’s voice as if he were telling the story to his grandchildren. It tells the story of the geological formation of the Badlands all the way to the creation of his presidential library.

The book is available at most stores in Medora, the Capital Gallery in Bismarck, Ferguson Books & More in Bismarck, Grand Forks, and West Fargo, and online.

