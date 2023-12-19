BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Surprise Church is planning to throw a Christmas party for the entire city in a great venue. Better yet, this event is free and there are multiple times that you can attend.

“We want to open the doors to anyone and everyone who wants to celebrate Christmas and needs a place to celebrate what we think is the greatest news in human history and so we open the doors for three separate events and just throw a big Christmas party,” said Matt Anderson, Lead Pastor at Surprise Church.

Christmas at the Belle will happen on two days this year, December 20 at 7 p.m. and December 24 at 1:30 and 3 p.m. The event will feature free admission and childcare, free parking, and free pictures with Santa along with an inspiring message and the singing of Christmas carols.

Learn more about Christmas at the Belle and reserve your FREE seat online.