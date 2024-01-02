FARGO, ND (KXNET) Courtney Schur is the owner of Carmine and Hayworth, a vintage shop in downtown Fargo. “I started selling vintage clothing back in 2012 on Etsy and it morphed into I would loan pieces out to theater productions, photo shoots, and eventually she accumulated so many things that she needed a better space to sell everything. And it’s really grown into something beyond what I could have imagined. I love history, I love fashion, and my shop is a perfect combination of the two,” Schur said

Schur describers her vintage shop as a museum and a store combined together. And is working on an article and has a podcast about vintage sizing and vintage inclusivity.

“So my biggest advice is don’t be discouraged when you’re shopping for vintage clothing, especially in our area of the country, we didn’t have a lot of access to the bigger fashion houses that they had in Minneapolis, Los Angeles, New York. So it’s definitely more of a hunt up here, but you make things work for you. And vintage is fun. It should be fun for everybody,” said Schur.

