BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) If fun and rhyming are what you’re all about, there is a book series you may want to check out. Ozzy Ox is a new children’s book character created by local author Callen Kropp. The idea of writing a children’s book has been with Kropp for years, but the busyness of life always got in the way. It wasn’t until a health scare last fall that she decided now was the time.

“It turned out the health scare was nothing, and I thought ‘I am going to write these books’,” said Kropp. “So I sat down and wrote four in a row.”

Some of the inspiration for the stories comes from her personal life. For example, the first book she wrote was “Ozzy Ox Takes a Stand Against Socks” which was inspired by one of her grandchildren, who hated to wear socks when he was little. That will be the last book released in the series.

North Dakota artist, Emily Erickson Hagen is the illustrator for the book series. She was enlisted after being asked by Kropp. She said that this project was challenging but fun as it was the first time she had illustrated a cartoon-type book.

“I depend on Emily to make these things come to life,’ said Kropp.

So far the first in the series, “Ozzy Ox: Candy Stash”, has been released and the second, “Ozzy Ox: Moody Morning” comes on on September 15 and will be celebrated with a book signing on Saturday, September 16 from 1 to 3 PM at Ferguson Books in Bismarck. The book series is available online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble. You can pick it up in stores at Ferguson Books and The Story Nook in Jamestown.

