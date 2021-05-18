Local Author Writes Children’s Book Inspired by Granddaughter and Lovey Llama

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health (BBPH) is providing COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals aged 12 and older at its upcoming vaccination event. The event is scheduled to run from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, at the Bismarck Event Center.

Individuals attending this first-dose clinic, will receive the Pfizer vaccine and information about registering for their second-dose clinic. Anyone under the age of 18 who would like to receive a vaccine must provide proof of parental consent prior to vaccination.