BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Can a young witch come to Santa’s rescue and save Christmas? Local author, Melissa Ahonan recently released a children’s book telling the story of Willow Witch doing just that.

“Willow Witch Saves Christmas” revolves around Willow Witch, who is a lovable, tween witch. She has a hiccup-riddled fear of flying her broom and messes up her spells. But when she is making Christmas cookies on Christmas Eve, Santa crashes outside her cottage, tasking her with trying to help him deliver all the presents and save Christmas.

This book is Ahonen’s third that has been published. “Aspen’s Magical Mermaid Necklace” and “It’s Great to be Me” were picture books. She also has two more picture books in the works and is working on a follow-up to “Willow Witch Saves Christmas”.

“Willow Witch will be a series”, said Ahonen. “There will be a lot of different adventures that she goes on with her friends and fellow witches.”

Ahonen regularly draws inspiration for her books from her children and other kids she encounters. One of her upcoming books, “Benny’s Burrito Too Tight Tuxedo”, was inspired by her son eating a burrito.

Find out more about Melissa Ahonen on her website. Her books are available on her website and in most bookstores.