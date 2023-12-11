BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Midwest Murder is an independently produced podcast in Minot, North Dakota that has reached the top 200 in the podcast charts. Dawn Palumbo and Jonah Lantto started the podcast three years ago and focus their attention on true crime in the Midwest.

“We’re just two people from a small town in North Dakota that are up there and it’s humbling and it’s awesome and it’s been a fun journey,” said Lantto.

“When we started this, that was my main focus, was making sure that we were respectful to the victims because that is someone’s mother, father, brother, whatever it might be. That is someone’s family member. And there are victims left behind,” said Palumbo.

The duo has recorded live shows throughout North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Iowa, and Nebraska. Midwest Murder’s next live show is December 13th at 7 p.m. in Dickinson, North Dakota.

“The collective experience is really special. People cry, people laugh. I mean, once in a while, we manage to be funny. And we try to blend in a little bit of levity because these are very emotional and intense stories. We don’t force comedy or make jokes at the expense of victims or anything, but we do try to tiptoe around these delicate subjects and sprinkle in a little bit of levity just to ease the situation,” Lantto said.

You can listen to Midwest Murder Podcast on your favorite podcast app. Follow the podcast on Facebook and Instagram for updates.