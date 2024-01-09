BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — “We have Giving Hearts Day going on now until February 8th,” explained MSA United Way’s Marketing Specialist Haley Boeder. “February 8th is the last day we can receive donations.”

The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way, which is often called MSA United Way, has many community needs right now and Giving Hearts Day is the perfect time to address them.

“All the funds raised for Giving Hearts Day will go to our Backpack Program,” Boeder stated. “We feed 1,600+ children every weekend. With that being said, a lot of those children are staying at our Center for Opportunity. We also help with homelessness in our community and have between 80 to 100 men, women, and families staying at our shelter. We’re the only emergency homeless shelter that’s open 24/7 in our community.”

MSA United Way is located at 515 North 4th Street in Bismarck. Their website is msaunitedway.org, and you can call them at 701-255-3601. More information about the group is also available online here.