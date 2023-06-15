BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Jennifer Chesak grew up north of Bismarck but pursued freelance journalism across the country. Her work has been published nationally in publications such as The Washington Post, Verywell, Health, Real Simple, Parents, Prevention, and Runner’s World among others. She also serves on Healthline’s Medical Integrity Team. Though she now lives in Nashville, she is back in Bismarck for a book signing.

Her latest book, “The Psilocybin Handbook for Women“, focuses on the topic of magic mushrooms. The book touches on the history, and potential medicinal benefits of mushrooms, including the latest evidence-based research, and how to microdose.

Chesak admits that many people think of Psilocybin as only a recreational drug, but notes that research is coming out that it also provides benefits to those suffering from depression, anxiety, PTSD, and other mental and physical conditions. She thinks that due to this research, the legal landscape of the drug may change and it could be de-scheduled and legalized within the next two to five years.

She is holding a book signing at Ferguson Books in Bismarck on June 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests at the signing can pick up the book as well as ask Chesak any questions they may have about psychedelics.

Visit Jennifer’s website to learn more about her and her work.

NOTE: Psilocybin is currently listed as a Schedule 1 drug in North Dakota. According to North Dakota Century Code 19-03.1-04., this means that the drug is considered to have a high potential for abuse; and has no accepted medical use in treatment in the United States or lacks accepted safety for use in treatment under medical supervision.

Click here to research the North Dakota Century Code on the use of psychedelics.

*It is recommended that you consult with a medical professional and research local laws before using a new drug or medication.