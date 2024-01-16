BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Bill Thomas recently retired as the Director of Radio at Prairie Public. He isn’t sitting idle in retirement, however. Thomas is still involved in the Dakota Datebook, which he helped start 20 years ago.

The original idea of the Dakota Datebook was to add a little bit of extra information to public service announcements. That extra info eventually evolved into a segment entirely separate from the public service announcements.

“We started concentrating on these little chunks of knowledge, little things for people who like to know stuff,” said Thomas. “They come out on all sorts of things, from important events to very mundane things to general things about weather and gardening. With each one, you get a better sense of what we’re all about around here.”

Thomas said they have several partnerships, including with the State Historical Society, and Humanities ND. There is also a team of seven to 10 writers who come up with the topics and gather the information.