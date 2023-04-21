Chantelle Albers is an actress from Hanover, N.D. who has since landed in Hollywood.

Albers got her start by performing at Sleepy Hollow and now she stars in a new Lionsgate movie hitting theaters this weekend.

Two Sinners and a Mule is a Western-styled movie set in and filmed in New Mexico. Albers talked to Michael and Amber about how exciting it is to be in a major movie and the difficulties of filming in the high elevations of New Mexico.

See the trailer for Two Sinners and a Mule and more here.

Check out Chantelle’s IMBd here.