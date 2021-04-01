Rogel Jan Tare, otherwise known as the Macaron Man joins us to talk about the dainty cookies he creates. If you’d like to try these for yourself, check out the Macaron Man on Facebook or at IG @macaron.m4n
Submit Your Smile Today!
- Brewday
- Business Spotlight
- Check it out
- Community
- Coping With Covid: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
- Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
- Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
- Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
- Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
- Is This Normal
- Join the Club
- Let’s Talk
- Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
- Movie Minute
- National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
- National Day Food Drink
- Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
- Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
- Real Estate with Jeff
- Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
- Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
- Trivia Treat
- Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
- Weird Word Wednesday
- Well Being