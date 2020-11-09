Meal Prep ‘N’ Make: Chicken Eggrolls

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Newsfeed Now
Local News
Digital Originals
Good Day Dakota
KX Conversation
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Monday’s Forecast: Cold with light snow for some
Video
Power outages reported in northwest ND due to freezing rain
Fargo man dead after plane crash in Dunn County
15 deaths, 1,615 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 10,325
Video
Election Results
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Bet on Weather
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Masters Report
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
HS Volleyball: Kenmare looking to make it to state for first time in two years
Video
Top Stories
Basketball: Trinity’s Kubas commits to NDSU
Video
Volleyball: Beulah aiming to be more aggressive during postseason
Video
Plays of the week – November 8
Video
Swimming: Century wins sixth consecutive WDA title
Video
Studio 701
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Brewday
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Real Estate with Jeff
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Check it out
Coping With Copid: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Join the Club
Let’s Talk
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Community
Trivia Treat
Top Stories
COPING with COVID: Homeless Awareness Month
Video
Healthy Living: Boxing
Video
Meal Prep ‘N’ Make: Chicken Eggrolls
Video
Smile of the Day 11-9
Video
Features
Think Big…Shop Small
Contests
National Day Calendar
Veterans Voices
Someone You Should Know
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Latest Videos
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Meal Prep ‘N’ Make: Chicken Eggrolls
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
by:
Tia Streeter
Posted:
Nov 9, 2020 / 10:03 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 9, 2020 / 10:03 AM CST
The Bis Man Food Co-op helps us make Chicken Eggrolls! YUM.
Latest Stories
Morton County enacts mask requirement for anyone on county property, effective Nov. 9
Monday’s Forecast: Cold with light snow for some
Video
Wall of Honor remembering past and present heroes in North Dakota
Video
Flood protection one step closer to being complete in Minot
Video
Trinity Health experiences staff and bed shortages
Video
More Local News
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day
Studio Entertainment
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend
Weird Word Wednesday
Well Being
Brewday
Check it out
Coping with Covid
Critter Conversations
Glow Up
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Join the Club
Let's Talk
Meal Prep
National Day Food and Drink
Parent Panel
Paws and Claws
Submit Your Smile Today!
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Weird Word Wednesday
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Brewday
Check it out
Coping With Copid: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Join the Club
Let’s Talk
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake