BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Marlo Anderson gives us a reason to celebrate every day. He founded the National Day Calendar over 10 years ago and has been going strong ever since. Though every day is a day to celebrate, Anderson stopped by the show to talk about October and highlight some of the more unique “holidays” coming up this next month.

Since many people tend to give their vehicle a name, why not celebrate “Name Your Car Day” on October 2? Then on October 23, we celebrate Studio 701’s Amber, Sarah, and Jeff! Kind of, but not really, though that day is “TV Talk Show Host Day” in honor of legendary Johnny Carson’s birthday. We get to celebrate Chucky on October 25. Chucky who, you may wonder? The iconic horror movie villain, Chucky! That day is “Chucky the Notorious Killer Doll Day“. October 30 brings a celebration of a divisive treat, that people tend to love or hate…candy corn on “Candy Corn Day“. For those haters of candy corn, try mixing peanuts in with the candy corn and then make a judgment on how good or bad it is. Finally, on October 31, we don’t just celebrate Halloween, we celebrate “Caramel Apple Day“.

No matter what day it is, always be prepared for the daily celebrations by checking out the National Day Calendar website.