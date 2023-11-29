BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) As many parents head out to go holiday shopping, it can be easy to overspend. Our Parent Panel sat down to talk about how they budget for the holidays.

“I am very consistent, I have to say my list is very consistent, the price limit is always consistent every year,” Adrienne Keller, mother of four. “There’s some things that come up like I just bought soft gifts for my sisters-in-law that I usually don’t, but just to put a smile on their face, I’ll do it.”

Keller adds that she uses the notes app on her phone to create lists. She has everything she plans on buying and then will compare that list to previous years to see if she exceeded her budget or not. She feels that helps her not only keep track but also adjust for the next year.

Keller sets a budget limit for each person on her list. She said her daughter is still young and wants a lot of smaller, less expensive gifts, whereas her oldest son wants bigger, more expensive items. Her son understands that he may get fewer presents because of the costs involved in acquiring his gifts. She advises that parents should have a conversation with their children about the costs and budget, so they understand.