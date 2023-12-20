BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)
Sarah Kolberg bought her black Christmas tree, fully decorated, at a Parade of Homes event. She says it was decorated by Seeds of Hope. Sarah says they keep it decorated year-round, and cover it with a tablecloth so it doesn’t get dust on it. Then she and her husband carry it upstairs when it’s that time of year.
April Wahl has four trees in her house because she says Christmas is her favorite time of year. This one has all of her family ornaments, but she has another tree featuring all Disney ornaments and Barbie ornaments.
Adrienne Keller says she loves Christmas and decorates three trees in her home. This is her main tree that she loves decorating with red, champagne, and white ornaments.
Amy Allender says her family chooses to have a real Christmas tree and it used to be part of the tradition to go cut the tree down. She and her family decorate their real tree with ornaments dated from 1985 up until today.
Amy Mendez says every year her kids get an ornament for an accomplishment they have. For example, her son has an Eagle Scout ornament dated with the year he got it.
Jarid Lundeen says they have pictures and ornaments from back when it was just he and his wife. They add in photos of all the kids every year.
Amanda Godfread says her family decorates their Christmas tree every year, right after Thanksgiving and before her birthday. They put on homemade ornaments, and many ornaments bought on vacation. Amanda’s son Harrison helps with the decorating and shared that one of his favorites is none other than, Darth Vader.